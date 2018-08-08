Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Bernice Jenkins is back and is ready to give her Church Announcements! Two ushers are suspended after fighting during an usher board meeting. One usher was talking about the others 3-year-old grandson that smells like pee and looks like Tyrese in the face, so she got mad and began fighting.

Bernice also wants prayer for one member that was kicked out of his apartment and who’s car was taken away. He spent all his money on Powerball tickets and said Jesus told him to play. What really happened is he got drunk and his brother was whispering to him in his sleep.

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester

RELATED: Church Announcements: Man Passes Out From Reefer And Almost Gets Embalmed [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Selling “Pray Til You Poot” T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS]

You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close