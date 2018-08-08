Bernice Jenkins is back and is ready to give her Church Announcements! Two ushers are suspended after fighting during an usher board meeting. One usher was talking about the others 3-year-old grandson that smells like pee and looks like Tyrese in the face, so she got mad and began fighting.
Bernice also wants prayer for one member that was kicked out of his apartment and who’s car was taken away. He spent all his money on Powerball tickets and said Jesus told him to play. What really happened is he got drunk and his brother was whispering to him in his sleep.
Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com