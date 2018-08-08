Rickey Smiley spoke about how he was watching the news and saw a story about the rise of White supremacy. He also talked with Glennon Threatt, who addressed several issues facing the Black community. Glennon began talking about LeBron James being verbally attacked by Donald Trump and how he was shocked he watched the CNN interview with Don Lemon because they’re fake news to him.

Follow @TheRSMS

Trump only spoke about LeBron to have people focus on something else besides what the president isn’t doing for the kids locked up in cage without their family. Glennon also addressed the stand your ground law that needs to end and how everyone needs to go out and vote. The law supports the NRA and brings more money in by selling more guns. Power and economic control is all that Trump cares about and without voting he will continue to have that.

RELATED: Glennon Threatt Explains Why Firing Roseanne Barr Was The Right Thing To Do [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Attorney Glennon Threatt On MLK 50: “This Is The Day To Do Action And Not Just Reflection” [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Attorney Glennon Threatt On How Domestic Terrorism Ties Into Florida School Shooting [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Glennon Threatt Breaks Down The Politics Of The Stand Your Ground Law [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com