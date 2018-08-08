J. Cole: “He’s From Another Planet When It Comes To These Bars” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

J. Cole dropped his album “KOD” a little while ago, but just dropped a freestyle that is crazy. Headkrack spoke about J. Coles freestyle “Album Of The Year,” where he talks about multiple issues. His lyrics give meaning behind so many things going on in the world and literally no other rapper is touching him right now.

The 4th suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested. He turned himself in and will be charged with murder in the 1st degree. Headkrack also spoke about the Ray J’s hat challenge that has been all over the internet.

RELATED: Jaden Smith & Earthgang To Join J. Cole’s K.O.D. Tour

RELATED: How J. Cole Made His KOD Tour Even Hotter [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: J. Cole’s Childhood Home In Fayetteville, NC Vandalized

The Latest:

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]

See the NC native through the years.

J. Cole: “He’s From Another Planet When It Comes To These Bars” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close