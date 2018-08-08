What Black Tony Is Doing In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.08.18
Black Tony didn’t make it to work, but has a very good excuse. He told Rickey Smiley that his baby momma is pregnant again by his friend Pancake and had to bring her to the hospital. Black Tony mentioned she didn’t mean to get pregnant and he got really sad.

He spoke about how after she has this baby she’s going to let Black Tony impregnate her again. Then they’re going to get married after she gets her tubes tied. When Black Tony heard Headkrack laughing in the background he didn’t like it at all.

