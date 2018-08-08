CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z, Kanye West & Beyoncé When Everything Was Love

5 reads
Leave a comment
Roc Nation And Three Six Zero Pre-GRAMMY Brunch 2015 - Inside

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Watch The Throne turns 7 years old today, it’s pretty safe to say that we won’t be getting a sequel any time soon.

 

Let’s face it — Hov has replaced Yeezus with Beysus. But can you blame him?

 

There was a time when everything was love between the Jay-Z and Kanye West, professionally as well as personally.

 

Like this vintage clip from 2011, around the time “The Throne” dropped.

 

The hip hop kings have been on the outs for the past couple of years and show no signs of reuniting. But at least we got one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time from it.

Happy Birthday WTT.

via GIPHY

Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z, Kanye West & Beyoncé When Everything Was Love was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close