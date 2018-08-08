CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Step ‘N Snitch It: Omarosa Secretly Recorded Donald Trump Meetings

The reality star villain is still playing her role.

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Multiples sources have confirmed that reality TV star Omarosa Manigault secretly recorded White House meetings with Donald Trump. The tea is scorching, or is it?

Reports the Daily Beast:

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell The Daily Beast that Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the infamous former Apprentice star who followed Trump to the White House, secretly recorded conversations with the president—conversations she has since leveraged while shopping her forthcoming “tell-all” book, bluntly titled UNHINGED.

For months, it has been rumored that Manigault had clandestinely recorded on her smartphone “tapes” of unspecified private discussions she had in the West Wing. Audio actually does exist, and even stars Manigault’s former boss.

One person confirmed to The Daily Beast they had heard at least one of her recordings featuring President Trump. Multiple sources familiar with the so-called “Omarosa tapes” described the recorded conversations between Trump and Manigault as anodyne, everyday chatter, but said they did appear to feature Trump’s voice, either over the phone or in-person.

The mere existence of such recordings represent a dramatic betrayal of trust by a one-time Trump confidant who has since abandoned years of professed loyalty to the president and has apparently decided to profit off her years of closeness to Trump.

But does she have anything on audio worth sharing besides mundane drivel?

If Donald Trump didn’t like Black people before, he really hates them now. Oh well.

Also, the slander is already inspiring.

 

Photo: Getty

Step ‘N Snitch It: Omarosa Secretly Recorded Donald Trump Meetings was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close