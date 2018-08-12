Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley was driving around Birmingham with his daughter, Aaryn and decided to show her a special place. He took her by Woodlawn High School, where he graduated from. The school was huge and beautiful looking.

Rickey mentioned that one of the original Charlie’s Angels graduated as well and how proud he is of it. He also spoke about how many memories were made at the school. Rickey is so proud to be an alumni from Woodlawn High School and loves how Birmingham raised him.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About His Preference For Natural Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Encourages People To Stop Being Complacent And Live Outside The Box [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Learns What’s In The Cards For His Near Future

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Atlanta Greek Picnic Step Show

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Hosting Greek Step Show [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close