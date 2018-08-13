CLOSE
Kanye West Denies Being “Stumped” By Jimmy Kimmel’s Trump Question

LOS ANGELES, CA – During Thursday’s (August 9) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, special guest Kanye West was put in the hot seat as the late-night talk show host grilled him about his support for Donald Trump.

At one point, ‘Ye appeared at a momentarily loss for words when Kimmel asked what made him think the current POTUS cares about people at all. But, West has now denied being “stumped” by the question.

“On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue,” he wrote via Twitter. “I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.”

