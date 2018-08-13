ATL
Meet King Chris And Check Out His First Single “6’s” [New Music]

King Chris

11-year-old Christian “King Chris” McClain caught the hip-hop bug by watching his dad write and produce music for himself and other artists. Naturally, King Chris became curious about making music himself. The young sauce king began writing lyrics in secret on his own before presenting them to his dad. One of those first attempts ended up being the beginning stages of Chris’ breakout single “6’s.” A basketball fanatic in his own right, King Chris shows his love for his favorite Air Jordan silhouette over an energetic beat, produced by TXDD MXXRE for The Dropkix.

The single is available on all streaming services. Check out the animated video here!

King Chris

