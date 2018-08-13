Why Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Weekend Was Filled With A Little Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley celebrated his birthday and the day of giving last week. He thanked everyone that donated and continues to give back and then began talking about the rest of the weekend. The weekend was filled with some drama, arguments and one of his friends possibly missing.

He mentioned that sometimes you can’t have nothing without a little drama. Through it all Rickey still had a good time and enjoyed spending time with close family and friends. Rickey’s heart is so full and next year he’s looking forward to making the day of giving even bigger.

