Whew, Chile: The Viral Moments You Missed From The Season 3 Premiere Of ‘Insecure’

Last night, Insecure fans got together online to live tweet the first episode of the highly anticipated third season. We didn’t know exactly what to expect from Issa and Molly but we had a feeling that it would be spicy, shady, and hilarious—and whew chile, it was.

So, what did you miss? Below we’ve highlighted the most tweeted about moments…but before you get into that, we want to shoutout Saweetie, City Girls, and Cardi B for making the soundtrack. Alexa, play “ICY GRL.”

So, let us begin…Daniel is hitting everything BUT Issa.

So Daniel's smashing chocolate cakes to smithereens this episode. Raise your hand if you thought that was Issa! #InsecureHBO — Bossip (@Bossip) August 13, 2018

And long story short, Issa needs a new job STAT.

Issa, baby, "we got yall" don't got you. You can do better. #InsecureHBO — Ambra Rogers (@_amixedchick) August 13, 2018

It turns out Dro wasn’t lying y’all…it appears he and his wife do have an open marriage.

I hope this clears it up: Dro's wife KNOWS about Molly. He's not shady, he's poly. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ #INSECUREHBO — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) August 13, 2018

There was a Party Lyft and it was LIT.

The party lyft is everything!! Music, cute dudes, fighting, capri suns 😭😭 #insecurehbo pic.twitter.com/AT32AfDKQv — xoNecole (@xonecole) August 13, 2018

Yea, we salty too Luvvie.

None of my Lyft drivers have ever offered me a CapriSun. Now I'm salty. #InsecureHBO — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 13, 2018

Daniel tried to kiss Issa after smashing chicks in front of her.

He tried to go in for that kiss, after he was just clapping those other cheeks not even 24 hours before #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/yugq8hBEwG — Chancla Evangelista 👡 (@718Shaun) August 13, 2018

But Issa shut it down real quick.

“I needed a place to stay and you’re close to work.” Damnnnn Issa #InsecureHBO — 👑 King Sukii (@KingSukii) August 13, 2018

But then spilled her guts later, of course.

After Issa poured out her heart to Daniel and he closed the door with an Alright 😩😩😩#insecurehbo pic.twitter.com/CHTCz66H0b — Delrice Walker (@defdelly) August 13, 2018

Dro just trippin’.

Pretty much…

I’m so disappointed in Molly. But why is Dro acting like when you ask for your charger back from someone and they ask you what percentage yo phone on… #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/TLdZwUOyIo — Penny ♡ . (@tmykjf) August 13, 2018

Basically, he ain’t hear for Molly’s “boundaries.” He got buck with her REAL f**kin’ quick.

"Don't talk about what me and my wife do."

#INSECUREHBO pic.twitter.com/y5cdD9qUgH — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) August 13, 2018

Daniel playing too.

When Daniel said “roommate” to Issa… All females reaction watching….#InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/Y3EYL8cPwD — RJ Berger™️ (@justcherry_) August 13, 2018

But what it all came down to was THIS.

Whew, Chile: The Viral Moments You Missed From The Season 3 Premiere Of ‘Insecure’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: