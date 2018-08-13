CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wiz Khalifa ft. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic,” DJ Muggs & MF Doom “Assassination Day” & More | Daily Visuals 8.13.18

Wiz Khalifa lives the dream and DJ Muggs and MF Doom got plans for the 2020 election. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Wiz Khalifa might’ve gotten brolic practicing how to kick ass MMA style but ultimately he’s more a lover than a fighter.

He states as much in his Swae Lee assisted visuals to “Hopeless Romantic” in which the mixed martial artist emcee finds himself lamping in a land comprised of naked women. Talk about the land of milk and honey.

You can now count MF Doom amongst Kanye West’s rap peers who ain’t too pleased about his “MAGA” manner of thinking. For the animated visuals to DJ Muggs and MF Doom’s “Assassination Day,” the two imagine how the shooting of a 2020 Presidential candidate Kanye “MAGA” West would play out. Coooold blooded!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dave East featuring BlocBoy JB, Bow Wow, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. SWAE LEE – “HOPELESS ROMANTIC”

DJ MUGGS & MF DOOM – “ASSASSINATION DAY”

DAVE EAST FT. BLOCBOY JB – “NO STYLIST”

BOW WOW – “THEY THINK I’M CRAZY”

ROSEWOOD BAPE – “MONOPOLY”

CMDWN FT. CHIEF KEEF & CA$TRO GUAPO – “ROXANNE”

FATHER FT. ABRA – “LOTTO”

DANDILA – “RED EYE TO NELLYVILLE”

KAZZE FT. DREEZY – “GOING NO WHERE”

Wiz Khalifa ft. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic,” DJ Muggs & MF Doom “Assassination Day” & More | Daily Visuals 8.13.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close