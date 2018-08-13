CLOSE
Entertainment News
Childish Gambino To Headline Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Issa Rae To Host

The black-tie affair looks like it will be lit.

It looks like Rihanna’s upcoming Diamond Ball will be one of the hottest tickets of the year. She has confirmed two heavy hitters for talent.

The Bajan songstress announced that Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover will be hitting the stage. To add more firepower to the festivities, she is enlisting the talents of Insecure star Issa Rae to host.

In the press statement, RiRi shared her excitement regarding the all-star lineup. “Issa Rae and Childish Gambino were the dream duo for the fourth annual Diamond Ball and they’re coming! We are honored and grateful to have them help us celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation this year.”

Founded in 2014, the Diamond Ball benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation, a nonprofit organization that services poverty-stricken communities throughout the world. Since launch, CLF has raised millions of dollars to create healthcare and educational programming for the needy. It is named after Rihanna’s grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, who were a big inspiration for her philanthropic efforts.

Last year’s event was hosted by David Chappelle with performances from Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris. This year’s event will present an award to Hugh Evans, founder of Global Citizen.

You can find more information on the upcoming Diamond Ball here.

