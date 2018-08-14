CLOSE
President Trump Calls Ex-Lackey Omarosa A “Dog” & Rep. Frederica Wilson Had Words

The Florida congresswoman known for her stylish hats didn't hold back on her criticism of the former business mogul.

As expected, President Donald Trump went his usual route and flexed his Twitter fingers to insult his former top-level aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman in the wake of her telling all the business via tapes and her new book. After Trump referred to his former mentee as a “lowlife” and a “dog,” Congresswoman Frederica Wilson had some fresh bars for the Orange Lord of Chaos.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog,” Trump tweeted this morning (Aug. 14) before he even got his morning coffee in. Aside from his usual base supporting the loaded attack, many called out President Trump for his choice of words.

Rep. Wilson was a guest on CNN this morning and was asked immediately about the comments towards Manigault-Newman which she answered with passion.

“He [Trump] has taken this country to its knees,” Wilson said. “We already have racism raining down all over America. People can’t even enjoy themselves, they can’t even enjoy an evening out.”

She added, “And I remember specifically telling the boys in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project to be very careful because when they walk to a corner, people lock their doors, people hold on to their purses, they get on an elevator and people get off, these are boys of color. And now you have to say it to everyone because everyone is a target.”

In essence, Congresswoman Wilson feels that Trump’s barb towards Manigault-Newman was an extension of the racism he has seemingly overlooked and perhaps endorsed during the course of his presidency.

