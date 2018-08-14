CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar Joins Made In America Festival Lineup

Details are scant but the TDE superstar promises a "very special set' for the performance.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Kendrick Lemar seen performing at Coachella Weekend 1 Day 2. Featuring: Kendrick Lamar Where: Indio, California, United States When: 17 Apr 2017 Credit: WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

Kendrick Lamar has been added to an already stacked lineup for this year’s Made In America festival in Philadelphia. While details remain scant at the moment, the TDE superstar promises a “very special set” for the performance.

Variety reports:

Kendrick Lamar has been added to the already stacked lineup of Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival, which takes place on Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-2. No details were provided except an announcement stating that the festival will include a “very special set by” the Pulitzer Prize-winning MC, who was Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year in 2017.

Lamar joins a packed lineup that already features headliners Nicki Minaj and Post Malone along with Meek Mill, Diplo, Zedd, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Pusha T, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, Daniel Caesar, 6lack, Belly, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Sabrina Claudio, Jessie Reyez, Louis The Child, Tchami, Lil B, Gunna, Cashmere Cat, Snakehips, Juice WRLD, BlocBoy JB, SOB x RBE, Sheck Wes, SAINt JHN, Jay Park, Lil Skies, Saweetie, A$AP Twelvyy, Jai Wolf, TOKiMONSTA, Preme, White Reaper, Clairo, Show Me The Body, Code Orange, Turnstile, Saba, Anna Lunoe, Driver Era, Bloodpop, Injury Reserve, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Davido, Shoreline Mafia, Elohim, Petal, Kweku Collins, Odie, Maxo Kream, Lost Kings, Armani White, Amara La Negra, Buzzy Lee, Mir Fontane, Trouble, JPEGMAFIA, Tyla Yaweh, City Morgue, Louis Futon, Lophiile, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Orion Sun and Zahsosaa.

Based on some of K-Dot’s epic stage show productions of previous times, fans can expect more of the same for this big event.

Learn more about Made In America here.

Photo: WENN

Kendrick Lamar Joins Made In America Festival Lineup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close