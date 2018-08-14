CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Take A Knee For Pops: Dak Prescott’s Dad Popped For Weed

The father of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback wasn't moving weight or anything.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nathaniel Prescott Mugshot Marijuana Arrest

Source: Orange County Sheriff’s Office / Orange County Sheriff’s Office

While Dak Prescott prepares for the upcoming NFL football season and concurrently caping for “owner” Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has other issues to contend with. Over the weekend, Prescott’s father was arrested for marijuana possession but don’t worry, the old man wasn’t pushing heavy weight or anything.

Dallas News‘ Sports Day blog reports:

The father of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was arrested Saturday in South Texas on a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, according to KFDM News in Beaumont.

Nathaniel Prescott, 57, was arrested about 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 87 in Orange County, Texas, after he was pulled over by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

The state trooper discovered marijuana in the pocket of the driver’s side door of the Cadillac Escalade, according to KFDM News. He was taken to the Orange County Jail and later posted $500 bond and was released.

Dak Prescott, who is with the Cowboys for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., declined comment as did his dad. But now we’re wondering if Prescott is ready to peacefully protest now that his dad got popped for pot.

Photo: Orange County Sherriff’s Office

Take A Knee For Pops: Dak Prescott’s Dad Popped For Weed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close