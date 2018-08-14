Numerous reports have stated that the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin is in hospice care at her home in Detroit. While we uplift the multi-time Grammy winner up, we also recall why they called her the Queen of Soul in the first place.

Here are five legendary performances from the Queen, Detroit proud and then some.

1. “Won’t Be Long” on The Steve Allen Show, 1964

A then 22-year-old Aretha wowed the audience with her first hit single from her 1961 album, Aretha: With The Ray Bryant Combo.

2. “Precious Lord” at Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Funeral, 1968

Franklin and Dr. King had a rapport back when the Detroit singer was only 16-years-old. When it came time to do a tribute at his funeral, she made it more even poignant with a stirring tribute in his name.

3. “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” with Gloria Estefan, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Mariah Carey and Carole King on VH1 Divas Live, 1998

With a diva list that includes vocal powerhouses such as Mariah, Carole King AND Celine Dion, you knew Aretha was going to come through and absolutely nail her performance.

4. “My Country ‘Tis Of Thee’ at Barack Obama’s Inauguration, 2009

Franklin has sung numerous times for President Obama but in front of a record crowd in Washington, The Queen of Soul brought the house down and welcomed the 44th President of the United States in style.

5. “Think” from the movie Blues Brothers, 1980

Aretha got a little acting on in the classic musical comedy and when it came time to tell off her man in front of Elwood and Jake, she had to tell him to “Think.”

Aretha Live: Watch 5 Of Aretha Franklin’s Iconic Performances was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com