CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hilarious, Inc.: 10 Mike Wazowski Memes You’ll Never Get Tired Of Laughing At

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mike Wazowski

Source: Getty / Getty

Every week, there’s a a new meme that’s so funny, whatever we were laughing at the week before becomes irrelevant. Shannon Sharpe had the entire Internet laughing out loud just last week.

 

But there’s a new hilarious viral photo making it’s rounds that absolutely no one saw coming. Folks are recalling lyrics from their younger days using the hilariously serious singing image of Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

 

Some of them are so relatable, you’ll feel like you wrote it:

 

Others will have you wishing you were in middle school again:

https://twitter.com/_naomimoan/status/1028775838848831489

 

Hit the flip to check out some of the funniest ones.

 

Hilarious, Inc.: 10 Mike Wazowski Memes You’ll Never Get Tired Of Laughing At was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close