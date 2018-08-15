CLOSE
Safaree Clarifies His $12K Hairline Jig, Tyga Bigs Up His Hair Transplant Surgeon

The tea was scorching.

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Today (August 14) was a day Safaree Samuels will not soon forget. The reality star got into a vicious Twitter argument with his ex, Nicki Minaj, and the collateral damage included Tyga and the exposure of their hair transplant surgery. 

Nicki mentioned she paid 10 racks (damn!) for Safaree to get his receding hairline back in order, and also mentioned Tyga got the same surgery.

While Tyga is notorious for not paying his bills, that man had nothing to do with this.

Safaree addressed the reveal in one of his later tweets.

He tweeted, “1st off Me and tyga didn’t go to the same dr. We did it the same day. Diff doctors . Listen I don’t know if this has to do with 1st week sales but you need to finish your zen. And don’t talk about vh1 checks cuz the way you’re acting it’s like your auditioning to be on LHH.”

A bit later, he also mentioned that the hairline was actually $12K.

Bruh…

As for Tyga, he took the time to big up his hair transplant surgeon. Bruh!!!

Could you tell Tyga’s hairline was the jig or nah?

@keke Do u love me

A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on

Photo:

Safaree Clarifies His $12K Hairline Jig, Tyga Bigs Up His Hair Transplant Surgeon was originally published on hiphopwired.com

