A$AP Bari Is Suing His Sexual Assault Accuser

Last year A$AP Bari found himself in heap of legal trouble when he was accused of sexual assault after a video surfaced of him accosting a naked woman during a trip to the UK. The allegations not only cost him his reputation but also his business ties with Nike.

Now TMZ is reporting that Bari is going on the offensive and suing his accuser claiming that she made up the story in an effort to extract a payoff in order to make the case go away:

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ … Bari says his accuser only started alleging sexual assault AFTER she lawyered up. A$AP claims on the night of the incident in July 2017, two police officers showed up to the London hotel and interviewed her … asking if she had been sexually assaulted.

In docs, Bari says the woman — who’s suing as Jane Doe — told cops she hadn’t been sexually assaulted but was worried about a naked video of her leaking onto the Internet. Bari claims Doe was relieved when she saw one of the cops delete the 10-second video Bari recorded. He claims Doe told police, “seeing the video being deleted was like having a weight lifted” off her shoulders.

As for the video that eventually went viral exposing Doe … Bari claims that video was taken without his knowledge by a third person in the room when Doe hooked up with Bari’s assistant. Bari’s suing for defamation and civil extortion for allegedly pressuring him into settling.

The lawyer for Jane Doe, Marty Singer calls Bari’s cross-complaint “specious.”

Only time will tell how this will pan out but what’s known is that Bari’s accuser wants him to pony up $1 million for his transgressions.

