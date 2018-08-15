CLOSE
Entertainment News
Bruno Mars Replaces Cardi B With R&B Stars Of Past & Present

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Cardi B won’t be on the 24K Magic Tour as originally planned, but Bruno Mars has ensured it will include plenty of star power. The chart-topping singer has added an array of R&B hitmakers spanning multiple eras to his tour, as revealead in an announcment on Tuesday (August 14).

Boyz II Men, Ciara, “Boo’d Up” creator Ella Mai and The Gap Band’s Charlie Wilson are now scheduled to perform on Mars’ tour, which begins on September 7.

Check out Mars’ announcement and the tour dates below.

Bruno Mars Replaces Cardi B With R&B Stars Of Past & Present was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

