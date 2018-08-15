Via | HipHopDX

Young Thug has announced the release date for Slime Language. According to an Instagram post, the album will arrive on Thursday (August 16), the Atlanta-bred rapper’s 27th birthday.

In the caption, he wrote, “On my BIRTHDAY” alongside a photo of what looks to be the cover art. It features the words “Young,” “Stoner” and “Life” spelled out in sign language with green and red paint dripping through the center.

On my BIRTHDAY🎈🎉🎊 A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

Young Thug Reveals “Slime Language” Release Date was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

