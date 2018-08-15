Macy Gray stopped by 100.3 WRNB for Working Diva Wednesday with Karen Vaughn to initially speak about her new song and promote her upcoming album, but in Macy Gray fashion, her and Karen got into an array of topics during this conversation.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Macy explained that this was her best album to date just because of the amount of time and experience she now has making music. Then the interview turned a little bit, when Macy asked if Karen was Canadian because the way she said “Out and About”.

Related: The Cast + John Singleton Break Down What To Expect In Season 2 of Snowfall with Karen Vaughn

They then discussed if there was anymore acting in the near future for Macy, and she revealed her new T.V. show concept where she wants to sit down with guests, have conversations and “smoke a blunt”. This then pivoted into cigar talk, and somehow came full circle to discuss Ancestry.com.

They wrapped up the convo with advice on how to balance a professional career and motherhood.

Check out the extremely entertaining interview above and catch “Working Diva Wednesday” with Karen Vaughn on 100.3 WRNB.

Macy Gray Believes This Next Project Is Her Best Album Ever {Exclusive Interview} was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9: