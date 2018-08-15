Entertainment News
Man Shoots Up Walmart, Injures Several Shoppers [VIDEO]

Oh boy. A man near Philadelphia, PA shot up a Walmart out of anger yesterday (August 14, 2018). He escaped with a female he was with after injuring a few customers, but was later apprehended and is now being held on a $1 million dollar bail.

See video below for more details (please be patient as it loads).

 

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

