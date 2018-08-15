Why One Man Was Arrested At Arby’s [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.15.18
One man was recently arrested at his local Arby’s after trying to use his water cup to put soda in. When asked about it by an employee they called the cops. He is now facing felony charges and Rickey Smiley couldn’t stop laughing because everyone does that.

Carmelo Anthony is now apart of the Houston Rockets and might be coming off the bench. A lot of people are talking about if LeBron James and his Lakers can beat the Golden State Warriors. Rock-T mentioned that LeBron has some young boys on the team that are definitely going to work out the warriors.

