After years of teasing a solo project, Quavo is finally on his way to delivering his dolo debut and we now have the visuals for his first single.

In “L A M B T A L K” one third of the Migos flosses in front of a gang of Lamborghinis before the herd of Italian luxury automobiles take flight on the freeway. We wonder if Quavo did this “L A M B T A L K” dance after hustling Drake out of those 10 G’s.

Speaking of G’s, TDE’s newest artist Reason lets off his first clip under the TDE umbrella with “The Soul” where we witness REASON’s journey from the streets to the booth.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G-Eazy featuring Blac Youngsta and BlocBoy JB, Valee, and more.

QUAVO – “L A M B T A L K”

REESE LAFLARE FT. YOUNG THUG – “NOSEBLEEDS”

REASON – “THE SOUL”

G-EAZY FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA & BLOCBOY JB – “DROP”

VALEE – “VLONE”

KIRKO BANGZ FT. TORY LANEZ & JACQUEES – “WORK SUMN”

RICHY SAMO – “BANG”

YUNG TORY (OTF) – “DGAF”

$T. NICK – “LOW SKY”

Quavo “L A M B T A L K,” Reason “The Soul” & More | Daily Visuals 8.15.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: