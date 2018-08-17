Trump Was Begging To Get Aretha Franklin To Perform At His Inauguration And Her Reported Reaction Was Priceless

As we all have learned, Aretha Franklin wasn’t just the Queen of Soul, she also fought for justice. Ms. Franklin was close to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and sang at his funeral. She offered to post bail for Angela Davis in 1979, saying, “I’m going to see her free if there is any justice in our courts, not because I believe in communism, but because she’s a Black woman and she wants freedom for Black people.” Franklin also sang at three inaugurations: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. However, there is reportedly one inauguration she refused to lend her voice — Trump’s. And a new report claims he was begging the Queen of Soul.
Franklin “hated” the rise of Trump. Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, was attempting to book Aretha, The Daily Beast reports, writing, ” Trump had long considered the legendary singer a friend, and wanted the offer framed as an opportunity to help bring the country back together after a brutal, bruising presidential election.”
A “source” told The Daily Beast that Franklin said “no amount of money” would persuade her to perform for him at the inauguration. Also, “Another knowledgeable source described her as ‘despising’ everything he stood for, as an avowed Hillary Clinton supporter.”
The Daily Beast said Barrack’s spokesman declined to comment on the story.
Of course this should be no shocker. Unlike Omarosa, Ms. Franklin was able to clearly see who Trump was.
Speaking of Trump, he raised some eyebrows on Twitter when he claimed Aretha “worked for him.” However, no one knows in what capacity Ms. Franklin was employed by 45. Also, he harshly said, “The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead” on Twitter.
Trump can’t even be presidental enough to find the right words to honor the Queen of Soul.
