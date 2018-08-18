Praise Mix Tribute Dedicated To Aretha Franklin [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.18.18
This week we lost the iconic Aretha Franklin. Her music moved us and made us sing our hearts out. “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” dedicated the Praise Break to her and we loved every bit of it.

They played “Rock Steady,” “River Was Deep” and so much more. She will forever live in our hearts and we will continue to pray for her family and friends during this difficult time. Thank you Aretha Franklin for all you’ve done for us!

