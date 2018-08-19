CLOSE
Test
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…
Trump Was Begging To Get Aretha Franklin To…
Our Queen of Soul
TV One Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin With…
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…
Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One,…
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her
Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She…
Clark Atlanta University Is Far From Alone When…
Macy Gray Believes This Next Project Is Her…
34 items
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of…
8 items
Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen…
11 items
Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The…
This Alabama County Has Never Had An Integrated…
11 items
Aretha & Presidents
The Most Hilarious Tweets Destroying Omarosa For Her…
Fix It, Please! Pregnant Woman Has To Lift…
Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl…
Everything We Learned From Omarosa’s ‘Secret’ Recordings
Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number…
Black Man’s $289 Million Jury Award Against Roundup…
Hurricane Katrina Survivor Receives Honorary Diploma From New…
30 items
Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary…
10 items
10 Epic Speeches From Viola Davis That Will…
13 items
Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge…
Report Shows 3 Big Ways Ferguson Has Fallen…
Watch: Black Men Stalked And Told They “Don’t…
Video Shows Cop Gunning Down Fleeing Man, But…
Granny Get Your Gun! Grandmother Shoots ‘Exposed’ Man…
This Police Department Allows Officers To Use Tasers…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Pre-Teen Entrepreneur Takes His Hot Dog Business To Morehouse College

“There’s nothing like being in charge of your own destiny,” says Mason Wright, CEO, Mason’s Super Dogs.

3 reads
Leave a comment

A 12-year-old Black entrepreneur is making boss moves in the Atlanta area. Mason Wright—the founder of Mason’s Super Dogs hot dog stand—has taken his business to the campus of Morehouse College, Rolling Out reported.

The youngster always had an entrepreneurial mindset, the news outlet writes. At the age of 10, he had several hustles including cutting grass and washing his neighbor’s car. After traveling to New York City with his family and grabbing a bite at a hot dog cart, he was set on bringing that business concept back to Atlanta. When Mason and his family returned to the ATL, he put his plan into action. He saved money from cutting grass and used those funds to put towards an electric hot dog cart.

After purchasing the cart, the entrepreneur began selling his hot dogs all over Atlanta and his food quickly became a hit. He eventually took his cart to an area near Morehouse’s campus and Mason’s Super Dogs continued to grow in popularity. The institution’s president has supported his vision and has allowed him to continue to build his brand on their campus.

For Mason, becoming an entrepreneur wasn’t only about the money; he wanted to utilize his journey to inspire his peers and prevent them from going down the wrong path. Being raised in a single-parent household and having a father who is behind bars, he wanted to show that it’s possible to succeed in the face of obstacles. “There’s nothing like being in charge of your own destiny,” said Mason, according to the news outlet. “Start mixing your ingredients for success now.”

There are several Black youngsters across the country who are stepping into the realm of entrepreneurship. 17-year-old Memphis-based entrepreneur Journi Prewitt created a monthly subscription box that promotes reading amongst African-American children in an effort to change the major racial disparity in youth literacy.

SEE ALSO:

Teen Entrepreneur Empowers Black Youth To Read With Subscription Box

Entrepreneur Creates Line Of Dolls To Help Black Girls Who Suffer From Depression

President Obama Joins Justice Department Ceremony Honoring Eric Holder

Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

11 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

Continue reading Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

Aretha Franklin And Her Iconic Moments With Presidents Of The United States

The Queen of Soul's iconic career has covered decades. During that time, she has met with several presidents. See some of her iconic moments with presidents below.

Pre-Teen Entrepreneur Takes His Hot Dog Business To Morehouse College was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close