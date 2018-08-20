Via | HipHopDX

MIAMI BEACH, FL – Twitter is always ranting and raving about something — that’s kind of what makes it so appealing. Now that Tevin Campbell has been thoroughly defended on the social media platform, all eyes are on Kanye West and his slippers.

‘Ye showed up in Miami Beach on Saturday (August 18) for 2 Chainz’s lavish wedding wearing $436 Yeezy Slides, which are really nothing more than glorified house slippers. ‘Ye’s heels hung over the back of the sole and clearly didn’t fit.

READ MORE

Twitter Drags Kanye West For Rocking Tiny Yeezy Slides To 2 Chainz’s Wedding was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9: