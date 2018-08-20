Drake Disses Kanye West While Performing “Know Yourself” In Chicago

Via | HotNewHipHop
Drake is still taking shots at Kanye.
It looks like Drake still has a few words for Kanye, after subliminally dissing him throughout the Scorpion album. While performing “Know Yourself,” which happens to be the song at the center of the Drake ghostwriting conspiracy that Pusha T used to reignite the feud, Drizzy took a shot at Mr. West. Instead of rapping “Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks/ Man, that was when Ethan was pushin’ a Subaru hatchback,” Drake changed the lyrics to “Then Kanye flopped.”
