CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Will Open 2018 VMAs, Won’t Be Rapping Though

It appears that Bardi will either do an opening monologue or something along those lines.

12 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Week 2 - Day 2

Source: WENN / WENN

Cardi B will be one of many highly-anticipated artists to make a public showing at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, but she won’t be one of its slated performers. It’s being said by insiders that Bardi will instead open the show with either a monologue or skit situation.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected to the production tell us Cardi will, in fact, open the VMAs Monday as has been announced, but she won’t be rockin’ the mic for MTV. We’re told she will either do a monologue or partake in some sort of skit instead.

Many speculated the show would mark Cardi’s first musical performance since giving birth to baby Kulture … but it just ain’t happening.

The news she won’t be performing will most likely be a bit of a bummer for her legion of fans as it would have marked her first big return to the stage since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture. She’s already booked to perform at the launch of her new Fashion Nova clothing line later, but she was forced to drop out of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” tour over the demands of mom duty.

Speaking of mom duty, baby Kulture will not be at Radio City Music Hall Monday night.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards kick off at 8:00 PM ET.

See you there !

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Photo: WENN

Cardi B Will Open 2018 VMAs, Won’t Be Rapping Though was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close