Cardi B Will Open 2018 VMAs, Won’t Be Rapping Though

Cardi B will be one of many highly-anticipated artists to make a public showing at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, but she won’t be one of its slated performers. It’s being said by insiders that Bardi will instead open the show with either a monologue or skit situation.

Sources connected to the production tell us Cardi will, in fact, open the VMAs Monday as has been announced, but she won’t be rockin’ the mic for MTV. We’re told she will either do a monologue or partake in some sort of skit instead.

Many speculated the show would mark Cardi’s first musical performance since giving birth to baby Kulture … but it just ain’t happening.

The news she won’t be performing will most likely be a bit of a bummer for her legion of fans as it would have marked her first big return to the stage since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture. She’s already booked to perform at the launch of her new Fashion Nova clothing line later, but she was forced to drop out of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” tour over the demands of mom duty.

Speaking of mom duty, baby Kulture will not be at Radio City Music Hall Monday night.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards kick off at 8:00 PM ET.

