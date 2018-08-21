Jini Thornton Talks About Refinancing Student Loans And Refund Checks Students Spend In College [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jini Thornton is back and is giving advice about how to refinance student loans and some other important topics. She mentioned that if you can try to only deal with federal student loans instead of private loans. Jini also spoke about the refund checks students get back and just spend, what they need to understand is that you have to pay them back in the future.

A lot of students are in debt by almost a million dollars in student loans. Jini also gave advice on investing money in things that suit your money personality. Jini wants everyone to not struggle with finances and learn as well as understand the options they have.

