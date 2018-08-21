CLOSE
National
Home > National

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges

3 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Cohen Court Hearing in New York City

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud according to sources. Cohen reportedly has a plea deal in place and has already surrendered to the FBI.

A source tells CNN Cohen was not expected to cooperate with the government. pleading guilty both Cohen and prosecutors would avoid a trial.

Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close