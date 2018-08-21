President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud according to sources. Cohen reportedly has a plea deal in place and has already surrendered to the FBI.

A source tells CNN Cohen was not expected to cooperate with the government. pleading guilty both Cohen and prosecutors would avoid a trial.

Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.

Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges was originally published on woldcnews.com

