Glennon Threat Speaks On Why African American Men Have The Lowest Life Expectancy [EXCLUSIVE]

Glennon Threat joins “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about several topics. African American men have the lowest life expectancy. Not only due to homicide, but because Black men don’t go to the doctor enough, take necessary test and lie to their doctors when things are bothering them.

Glennon also spoke about racism and how the media can make a Black victim look bad by showing his mugshots. A man recently killed his pregnant wife and two daughters and the media portrayed him as a family man. Rickey Smiley agreed that the media shows Black people in the worse possible light.

