Lamar Odom Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Surviving Multiple Strokes & Heart Attacks [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Nearly 3 years ago, Lamar Odom made headlines after he was in a coma for nearly fatally overdosing on drugs. He spoke to Kevin Hart about it on his show “Cold as Balls” and remembers waking up in the hospital with Khloe Kardashian by his side. Lamar couldn’t believe it and at that moment was very thankful he had someone to support him.

While in a coma Lamar had 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks. Rickey Smiley mentioned that it was God that saved his life. Gary also spoke about Tiffany Haddish landing a deal with Netflix and possibly teaming up with Mo’Nique in the future.

RELATED: Lamar Odom Escapes Gunfire Outside Hooters Unharmed

RELATED: Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Hypocritical For Kim Kardashian To Slam Lamar Odom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lamar Odom Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Surviving Multiple Strokes & Heart Attacks [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close