How Nicki Minaj Came For Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.22.18
Nicki Minaj is making headlines again and continues to go in on Travis Scott. She recently talked on her “Queen” radio show and vented about Travis using Kylie Jenner as well as baby Stormi to sell albums. Kylie promoted her boyfriends show and Headkrack mentioned Nicki felt like he was using people in his life that have a great platform to get ahead.

On her radio show she had other words for Travis and still isn’t happy about coming in 2nd on charts. Nicki could’ve asked Drake or Lil Wayne to help promote her album, but she didn’t. In this business sometimes you have to ask other to help and use them as marketing resources.

[caption id="attachment_761539" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: WENN / WENN[/caption] Nicki Minaj is still on one. On today’s episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music, she has dubbed Travis Scott the “Hoe N*gga of the Week.” Before we get into the slander, we can’t front, plenty of her fans are digging the show. https://twitter.com/TheSupremeDeezy/status/1031954611798769665   https://twitter.com/NMBarbieChain/status/1031954653204770816 She also mentioned putting a chick in the hospital and spoke again on the whole Harriet Tubman thing. As for Travis Scott, she still feels a ways his selling merch helped boost his sales, allegedly. https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1031951228828299265 Peep the best reactions in the gallery.

How Nicki Minaj Came For Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

