Nicki Minaj is making headlines again and continues to go in on Travis Scott. She recently talked on her “Queen” radio show and vented about Travis using Kylie Jenner as well as baby Stormi to sell albums. Kylie promoted her boyfriends show and Headkrack mentioned Nicki felt like he was using people in his life that have a great platform to get ahead.
On her radio show she had other words for Travis and still isn’t happy about coming in 2nd on charts. Nicki could’ve asked Drake or Lil Wayne to help promote her album, but she didn’t. In this business sometimes you have to ask other to help and use them as marketing resources.
How Nicki Minaj Came For Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner And Baby Stormi [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com