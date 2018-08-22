Why Blac Chyna Didn’t Make It Inside The MTV VMA’s [EXCLUSIVE]

08.22.18
Gary With Da Tea is sending the prayer warriors out for Blac Chyna. She appeared on the red carpet of the MTV VMA’s, but according to sources couldn’t get in. Gary believes it was wrong of MTV for her to take pictures on the red carpet and then not let her in.

Headkrack mentioned that she might of not had a ticket. The funny part is that Tyga was there and still couldn’t help her get in. “Black Panther” fans get ready because the film is coming to Netflix in September!

Why Blac Chyna Didn’t Make It Inside The MTV VMA’s [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

