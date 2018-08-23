How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time to play “5 On It” again and you better be on your toes as Headkrack asks the questions. He always try to trick people and throw them on. The first caller, Headkrack began to talk about rental car companies, but then asked her to name 5 famous airlines.
She couldn’t do it and then it was time for Rakim to take his turn. Headkrack talked about famous rappers and then asked him to name 5 different branches in the military. After he lost the game, Rakim began to talk about meeting Da Brat one day and tried to shoot his shot with her.
