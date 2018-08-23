Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jeff Johnson is back and talking about voting in Georgia. Stacey Abrams is currently running for governor of Georgia and Randolph county is currently trying to close 7 out of the 9 voting locations. The reasons they are giving is because the locations aren’t wheelchair accessible and under compliance allegedly they can’t serve people.

Jeff mentioned that in this predominately Black county, 30 percent of the people that live there don’t have cards. This could lead to them not voting and he said that whether we are on the ballot or not they try to hurt us. We will have to watch and see what happens with this situation.

RELATED: How Black Women Delivered Stacey Abrams’ Historic Win in Georgia’s Primary Race

RELATED: What It Will Take To Get Stacey Abrams To Become America’s First Black Female Governor

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Wesley Bell Explains Why Voting For Prosecutors Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close