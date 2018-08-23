Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and talking about voting in Georgia. Stacey Abrams is currently running for governor of Georgia and Randolph county is currently trying to close 7 out of the 9 voting locations. The reasons they are giving is because the locations aren’t wheelchair accessible and under compliance allegedly they can’t serve people.
Jeff mentioned that in this predominately Black county, 30 percent of the people that live there don’t have cards. This could lead to them not voting and he said that whether we are on the ballot or not they try to hurt us. We will have to watch and see what happens with this situation.
RELATED: How Black Women Delivered Stacey Abrams’ Historic Win in Georgia’s Primary Race
RELATED: What It Will Take To Get Stacey Abrams To Become America’s First Black Female Governor
RELATED: Wesley Bell Explains Why Voting For Prosecutors Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
