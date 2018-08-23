‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine To Go Back In Time & Change Beyonce’s History

Beyonce is the ultimate queen. She’s spent two decades strutting her stuff on stage in high heels, big hair and a powerful voice. She’s released five albums as part of the group Destiny’s Child, six solo albums and one duets album with her husband. She’s dabbled in acting, she’s won the Grammys, she’s literally done everything there is to do but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still room for improvement.

On the latest episode of Bossip on WeTV, Bossip’s Cynthia hops into a time machine to right some of Beyonce’s wrongs. Let’s face it, there aren’t a lot of wrongs but there are a couple. Let’s start with wrong #1.

Did Farrah really deserve the prestigious honor of being in Destiny’s Child? Did she even appreciate it? In 2000, founding members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson were kicked out of the group and replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. While we all know how things with Michelle and Destiny’s Child worked out, Farrah Franklin only managed to last 5 months with the group. She appeared in the “Say My Name” and “Jumpin Jumpin” videos, did a couple of tour dates and then when she missed a few dates and rehearsals, Beyonce sent her on her way — without her luggage.

If we could change anything, we probably would’ve found someone else to join the group.

Then there was the time Beyonce starred as Foxy Cleopatra in the 2002 film, Austin Powers in Goldmember. Listen, Beyonce hasn’t always been the greatest actor but she’s tried. She’s given us questionable acting in films like Carmen: The Hip Hopera, alright work in Obsessed and The Fighting Temptations, and shockingly good work in Cadillac Records and Dreamgirls. There’s a lane Beyonce’s comfortable with and she sticks with it. However, our friends over at Bossip on WeTV aren’t a fan of her Austin Powers appearance. I get it, it was a bit cheesy, as all Austin Powers films are but if she hadn’t gotten that role, we wouldn’t have gotten the underrated bop that is “Work It Out.”

How was Beyonce to know that in 4 years she would give us the best acting of her life in Dreamgirls?

The last thing Bossip on WeTV would like to travel back in time to change was Beyonce and Jay Z missing Kanye West’s wedding. This one is a tricky one, because in “Friends” off the couple’s joint album, Everything Is Love, Jay Z mentions why he couldn’t attend.

Essentially, Jay Z says that his cheating caused a rift in his marriage and Beyonce had one leg out the door. Instead of attending Kanye’s wedding in Florence, Italy, he decided to stay in the Hamptons with Beyonce and work things out. Things worked out for Beyonce and Jay Z. We got Lemonade and 4:44 out of it. The Carters had twins, dropped a duets album and are embarking on the On The Run II tour. On the flip side, Kanye West has turned full-blown Stepford husband, is a Trump supporter, thinks slavery is a choice and got addicted to pills after getting liposuction.

But are we really trying to lose Lemonade over Kanye’s lipo?

