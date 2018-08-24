Countess Vaughn Claims Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Countess Vaughn from “The Parkers” and “Moesha” is making headlines after she claims her boyfriend threw bleach in her face. She spoke about how he has been abusive for years and the judge granted her a protection order. Countess also claims that as she was moving up in her career he felt insecure. We will keep her in our prayers.

It looks like the Lakers are a bit upset with Paul George. He was supposed to take a meeting with the team and Magic Johnson, but has decided to stay with OKC. NBA fans get ready because new rules are coming to the game.

RELATED: Countess Vaughn Proudly Reveals Her Real Hair After Infection From Lace Front Wigs [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Sammy Sosa’s EXTREME Bleached Appearance [PHOTOS]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Countess Vaughn Caused Social Media To Erupt [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Countess Vaughn Claims Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her Face [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close