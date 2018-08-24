Watch B-Swift Rap To Gucci Mane On Carpool Karaoke [VIDEO]

| 08.24.18
When it comes to Gucci, we all have that record that we love to ride to in our car and B-Swift is no different! Since Gucci is into for Hot’s 1 BIG DAMN CONCERT, Swift decided to not only pick up a new ride from Napleton Hyundai of Carmel for the concert but also do a little Gucci Car Karaoke!!!

Watch the video above to see what kind of car Swift got at the Napleton Hyundai of Carmel dealership and which Gucci Mane hits made his car karaoke playlist!!!

