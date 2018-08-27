CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway Finalists Named

Meet the finalists for the Harvey Did Not Win Hoe Giveaway

1 reads
Leave a comment

At a press conference on Monday, Radio One Houston, Boss Life Construction and Godsey-Martin revealed the finalists for our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway.

Wendy Villalba, Tracie Osborne, Tangela Williams, Shevon Gilbert, Aurelia Miranda, Dexter Gasery and Goergiana Broussard were in attendance and spoke to Radio One Houston stations such as KBXX 97.9 The Box, KMJQ Majic 102.1 and KROI 92.1 Radio Now to discuss their various uphill battles in regards to Hurricane Harvey, getting assistance after the storm and more.

You can watch the full press conference up top. The winner for the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway will be announced next month.

RELATED: Slim Thug Remembers Hurricane Harvey On Its 1st Anniversary #HarveyDidntWin

RELATED: 100 Finalists Named For Harvey Did Not Win Giveaway

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway Finalists Named was originally published on theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close