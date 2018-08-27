Why Young Thug Is A Good Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.27.18
Gary With Da Tea is here and has all the gossip! Young Thug is a really good friend after putting of bail for 5 of them. They were all arrested for weapon charges and for one of them he had to put up $50,000.

The remaining 4 were released for $35,000 each. Gary also spoke about Serena Williams catsuit being banned and how it was to help her with developing blood clots. A lot of people aren’t happy with this decision and believe the French Open are a bunch of haters.

