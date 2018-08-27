Why Young Thug Is A Good Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea is here and has all the gossip! Young Thug is a really good friend after putting of bail for 5 of them. They were all arrested for weapon charges and for one of them he had to put up $50,000.
The remaining 4 were released for $35,000 each. Gary also spoke about Serena Williams catsuit being banned and how it was to help her with developing blood clots. A lot of people aren’t happy with this decision and believe the French Open are a bunch of haters.
RELATED: #SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’ Has Twitter Talking
RELATED: Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop’s Next Style Icon
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Young Thug Says He & Future Have Tattoos Of Each Other’s Names
The Latest:
- Register To Win Passes To The Atlanta Pack Night Feat. Gucci Mane
- Welcome To WARD GIRLS
- WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her Wardrobe Work For Her Diverse Lifestyle
- ‘LHHH’ Recap: Is Safaree About To Be A Father?
- Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards On What We Can Still Do Post-Harvey [EXCLUSIVE]
- Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: “Who Are You To Say I Didn’t Do Enough?”
- ‘Massive Cover-Up’: New Evidence In Desmond Marrow Beating Shows Police Should Be Charged, Lawyers Say
- Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway Finalists Named
- Mz Shyneka Host HBO and Saving Our Daughters Back To School Drive for New Animated Series Esme & Roy
- Can We Talk About Issa Rae’s Sex Scene With Her Hair Scarf?
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]
Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life [PHOTOS]
1. Mama’s Little Girl!1 of 45
2. We Are Family!2 of 45
3. Centre Court!3 of 45
4. Champion In The Making4 of 45
5. I Love My Doggy!5 of 45
6. Somebody Got A Napkin?6 of 45
7. Or A Wipe?7 of 45
8. I Like Ladybugs8 of 45
9. I’m A Daddy’s Girl9 of 45
10. Worn Out10 of 45
11. Patty Cake!11 of 45
12. My Friends Are Goals12 of 45
13. Read Me A Story!13 of 45
14. I Give You Life Darling14 of 45
15. You Caught Me!15 of 45
16. Cheese!16 of 45
17. Remember When?17 of 45
18. The Future Of Tennis!18 of 45
19. I Love My Mommy!19 of 45
20. Strike A Pose20 of 45
21. Roaring Down The House!21 of 45
22. Chillin’ With My Girls22 of 45
23. Fight The Power!23 of 45
24. Ohanians Rule!24 of 45
25. Heeeeeeeeey!25 of 45
26. Push Me In My Stroller26 of 45
27. All Smiles27 of 45
28. You Want A Knuckle Sandwich?28 of 45
29. Tarzan Fever!29 of 45
30. Wedding Day!30 of 45
31. Hugs For Everyone!31 of 45
32. Rub, A Dub Dub32 of 45
33. Jet Setter33 of 45
34. Baby’s First Halloween34 of 45
35. Yay!35 of 45
36. Flower Girls36 of 45
37. Time To Get Into Some Mischief37 of 45
38. Family Movie Night38 of 45
39. Sweet Dreams39 of 45
40. Stuntin’ Like My Mama40 of 45
41. Me and Mama41 of 45
42. Getting My Beauty Sleep42 of 45
43. Awwww…43 of 45
44. My Born Day44 of 45
45. Welcome To The World45 of 45
Why Young Thug Is A Good Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com