Gary With Da Tea is here and has all the gossip! Young Thug is a really good friend after putting of bail for 5 of them. They were all arrested for weapon charges and for one of them he had to put up $50,000.

Follow @TheRSMS

The remaining 4 were released for $35,000 each. Gary also spoke about Serena Williams catsuit being banned and how it was to help her with developing blood clots. A lot of people aren’t happy with this decision and believe the French Open are a bunch of haters.

RELATED: #SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’ Has Twitter Talking

RELATED: Every Time Young Thug Looked Like Hip-Hop’s Next Style Icon

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Young Thug Says He & Future Have Tattoos Of Each Other’s Names

The Latest:

Why Young Thug Is A Good Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com