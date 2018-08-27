Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.27.18
Da Brat’s grandmother passed away a couple years ago and this weekend was her birthday. Her and Rickey Smiley began talking about what their grandmothers meant to them and both got emotional. Da Brat posted a couple photos of them together on Instagram and talked about how much she misses her.

 

She even spoke about how she would take pictures of her while she slept. Rickey’s grandmother also passed away and mentioned that Da Brat’s grandmother and her are probably talking about them in heaven. The relationship between a grandparent and a grandkid is so special and unforgettable.

Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

