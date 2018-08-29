CLOSE
Meek Mill Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Students In Philadelphia

Meek Mill

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Via | HotNewHipHop

Meek Mill giving back to the kids in Philly.

Meek Mill has always been one to give back. From donating to the Flint water crisis in 2016 & Colin Kaepernick’s fundraiser earlier this year to giving away turkeys at Thanksgiving every year and giving thousands to his high school and Philly locals, Meek has been more than generous with his money and time throughout his career, and he’s still not done making a difference in his community. According to TMZ, the MMG rapper is now donating 6,000 backpacks to the kids in Philadelphia as they get ready to go back to school this year.

