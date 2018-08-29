CLOSE
Lauryn Hill Swears She Doesn’t Hate White People In Epic Personal Essay

LAURYN HILL FOR WOOLRICH

Source: JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH / JACK DAVISON FOR WOOLRICH

Lauryn Hill evidently had a lot to get off her chest. On Monday (August 27), the former Fugee published a lengthy op-ed on Medium, essentially dispelling any rumor every told about her.

From the myth she “hates” white people and her tendencies to run late for her performances to Robert Glasper’s recent criticisms of her and plagiarism allegations, Ms. Hill goes into meticulous detail about it all.

“I’ve remained patient and quiet for a very long time, allowing people to talk, speculate, and project, while keeping my nose to the grindstone fighting for freedoms many folks aren’t even aware matter,” Hill begins. “The arrogance of presumption that allows someone to think that they could have all the facts about another person’s life and experience, is truly and remarkably… presumptuous.”

