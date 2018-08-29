CLOSE
Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine & Tr3Way Get Roasted In “FEFE” Parody Video

Via | HipHopDX

Although Nicki Minaj’s tactic to add “FEFE” to the Queen didn’t prove successful in getting her a No. 1 album, the record has become an instant winner for YouTube comedian Bart Baker.

Well, a parodied version that is.

Throughout the extensively mirrored visual in comparison to the original video, Baker stars as 6ix9ine, as he makes repeated not-so-subtle jabs at his sex offender trial while also implying that he’s in a homosexual relationship with his manager, Tr3yway.

