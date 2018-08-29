WARD GIRLS: Blair Expresses Her Confidence Through Her Outfits

Blair and I meet up at Nuthin’ But Fire Records, a record store located in the 7th Ward of New Orleans. On the hot NOLA afternoon, the AC is blasting and feels so good as I walk in the door. I instantly see a statuesque, full figured, Black woman with flawless hair and makeup (she is a cosmetologist), leaning against a glass case in a nude dress and copper kimono robe. I admire her full look. Blair smiles, “My mother made this entire outfit.” I come to find out that Blair partners with her mom to make a lot of fashion-forward looks, including things that she can’t find in her size. “Sometimes I can not always find some things I’d love to wear in my size, but that’s not a problem because my mom loves a challenge! We are both fashion risk takers.”

Blair is wearing around the way girl, large, door knocker hoops. She reveals, “I never leave home without a pair.” Her cosmetology degree is being put to good use: her makeup is flawless and rivals any YouTuber. Her deep wine lippie rivals a woman who has spent her day wine tasting in Sonoma.

I look around at the large record store with CD’s sprawled everywhere, in my mind I inquire, “Whose still buying CD’s?” Community is a huge in NOLA, a reoccurring theme I have noticed throughout the southern city and I quickly realize that Nuthin’ But Fire Records is a community staple, not just a record shop. Blair explains why she chose this location, “I have always loved music.” She also knows the owner, Sess 4-5, for years, “I wanted to support these young Black men while they celebrated their tenth year of business. I have known Sess 4-5, a local rapper and businessman, for years, and I could not be more proud of how far they have come and will hopefully continue to grow.” Blair often goes to the shop to find and listen to great music from various artists.

Name: Blair Harris

Nickname: Bee

Age: 28

Location: 7th ward/ Downtown

Occupation: Cosmetologist at Glows Hair & Closet

HB: Define your personal style.

My style is mature yet playful. I tend to dress to my mood and love to show how confident I feel through my outfit choices. My mother is a seamstress in her spare time, she has sewn a lot of my favorite pieces over the years. The entire outfit worn in my photo shoot was created by my mom. She’s a very creative being, and her creativity has definitely been passed down to me. When I come to her with an idea she always brings it to life. I love to be sexy, bold, and different. Sometimes I can not always find some things I’d love to wear in my size, but that’s not a problem because my mom loves a challenge! We are both fashion risk takers.

HB: How has New Orleans influenced your style?

New Orleans as a city is known for being a melting pot of people and cultures to make something completely unique. The same goes for my style. There is so much creativity in the city that just inspires me to show who I am through my clothing and accessories.

HB: What is your favorite hairstyle and why?

I actually do not have a favorite hairstyle in particular. Even though, I love to wear my natural hair in all its curly glory, I still love a straight silky bob or a nice braided up do!

HB: Is there anything you lost in Katrina (clothing or accessories related) that you still wish you had?

My grandmother’s real gold bracelet was a family heirloom that I was unable to save when the storm came. Once she died, I truly understood the value of keeping those precious mementos close.

HB: How has your style changed post Katrina?

I wouldn’t say it changed, so much as it matured as I did. I have always dressed to how I feel. Before Katrina, I dressed more cheerful and creative, but now I dress more confident and sexy.

HB: Has your relationship with clothing and accessories differed pre and post Katrina?

Yes, I used to overdo accessories, but now I find more classy pieces that are built to last.

HB: What’s one thing that people may not know about the fashion and style in New Orleans?

You will never be bored or judged for self-expression. Everyone dresses to showcase who they feel they truly are or how they feel. The level of open-minded wardrobe choices is liberating and inviting.

HB: What is one thing you never leave the house without?

My mascara and gold hoops most definitely. I always have these two things to complete every outfit.

HB: What is the “signature” thing about your look?

My signature would be my big gold hoop earrings. I never leave home without a pair in.

HB: Why did you chose this location for the shoot?

I had my shoot at Nuthin’ But Fire Records because I have always loved music. I also wanted to support these young Black men while they celebrated their tenth year of business. I have known Sess 4-5, a local rapper and businessman, for years and I could not be more proud of how far they have come and will hopefully continue to grow. The shop is filled with great music from various artists across R&B to Hip Hop and much more.

HB: What is something that most people don’t know about the 7th Ward?

Mia X, one of my favorite rappers, is actually from the 7th Ward also.

WARD GIRLS: Blair Expresses Her Confidence Through Her Outfits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

